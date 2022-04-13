Second-year Maharaja’s College MA students refuse to appear for retest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second-year MA students of Maharaja’s College opposed the decision to cancel Monday’s examination and said they will not write the re-test.

According to second-year MA Malayalam students, it would be tough for them to rewrite the examination. “During the power outage, none of the students in our hall and many other halls used mobile phone flashlights. We wrote the examination in the dark,” said a student.

The students were writing their third-semester examinations. “Preparing for an examination itself is very tough. We have spent hours pouring over the study materials. Asking us to write the examination again is not justifiable. We are not at fault. The college authorities should be taken to task for not conducting the examination properly,” said another student.

“All our efforts will go to waste. Since we are studying in an autonomous college, we have no textbooks. We source the study materials by referring to many books. Also, each portion is so vast. Doing it again is such a waste of time,” said a student.