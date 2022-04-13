STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sethusagar-2 repair work to begin soon

Ever since the Ro-Ro vessel was taken out of service, there is frequent queues at the entry points of the ferry jetty.

Image of a Ro-Ro service used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second Ro-Ro vessel (Sethusagar2), which stopped service for mandatory maintenance work in February, will be taken to the shipyard on April 21. According to the corporation secretary, the vessel will be back in service after 30 days.

Ever since the Ro-Ro vessel was taken out of service, there is frequent queues at the entry points of the ferry jetty. “The vessel has been lying there. Despite the council’s approval to clear the debts with the shipyard, the secretary has not taken any steps to fasten its repair work,” said opposition leader  Anthony Kureethara.

“The UDF councillors had asked the secretary to regard the progress of the work. The secretary informed us that an order for a third Ro-Ro has been placed,” said Kureethara.

“Within the next two to three months, the problem will be solved as a third Ro-Ro might be introduced soon after the government releases the allocated fund of Rs 10 crore,” said advocate Majnu Komath, Chairman of Vypeen Janakeeya Koottayma.

