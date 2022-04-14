Kerala govt to provide Rs 3 crore for development of infra at private industrial estates

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government will provide an incentive of up to Rs 3 crore for the development of infrastructure facilities at private industrial estates, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve here on Wednesday. The government had recently unveiled a revised scheme for setting up industrial estates in private sector. The state government has set an ambitious target of facilitating one lakh small-scale enterprises in Kerala during the current year and has made elaborate preparations for the purpose.

To ensure coordination between various departments, the industries department has held talks with entrepreneurs, trade unions and officials, he said.

Inaugurating the infrastructure development project at KINFRA Petrochemical park at Ambalamugal in Kochi, he said a dedicated pipeline will be laid from Aluva pumping station to KINFRA park to address the acute water shortage in the area.

Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin, Industries department principal secretary A P M Mohammed Hanish, collector Jafar Malik, KINFRA managing director Santhosh Koshy Thomas and representatives of local bodies attended the function.

The Petrochemical park is being developed in the 481.79 acres of land acquired from Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) LTD. The government has allotted Rs 1,200 crore for land acquisition and development of basic amenities. The state has allocated 230 acres of land to 35 investors including BPCL. The works will be completed within two years.