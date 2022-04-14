STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala govt to provide Rs 3 crore for development of infra at private industrial estates

The government had recently unveiled a revised scheme for setting up industrial estates in private sector.

Published: 14th April 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The state government will provide an incentive of up to Rs 3 crore for the development of infrastructure facilities at private industrial estates, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve here on Wednesday. The government had recently unveiled a revised scheme for setting up industrial estates in private sector. The state government has set an ambitious target of facilitating one lakh small-scale enterprises in Kerala during the current year and has made elaborate preparations for the purpose. 

P Rajeeve

To ensure coordination between various departments, the industries department has held talks with entrepreneurs, trade unions and officials, he said.

Inaugurating the infrastructure development project at KINFRA Petrochemical park at Ambalamugal in Kochi, he said a dedicated pipeline will be laid from Aluva pumping station to KINFRA park to address the acute water shortage in the area.

Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin, Industries department principal secretary A P M Mohammed Hanish, collector Jafar Malik, KINFRA managing director Santhosh Koshy Thomas and representatives of local bodies attended the function.

The Petrochemical park is being developed in the 481.79 acres of land acquired from Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) LTD. The government has allotted Rs 1,200 crore for land acquisition and development of basic amenities. The state has allocated 230 acres of land to 35 investors including BPCL. The works will be completed within two years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp