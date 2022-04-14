STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Old-world charm of firecrackers

At the starting point of the Press Club Road near the PWD rest house, stands PV John’s Firework store.

The 75-year-old iconic P V John’s firework store at the Press Club Road | a sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At the starting point of the Press Club Road near the PWD rest house, stands PV John’s Firework store. The quaint shop with its decades-old sign board and a myriad of crackers is a familiar sight for Kochiites. This year too, for Vishu, customers are queuing up in front of this 75-year-old iconic store.

The shop was founded in 1947 by P V John. Now, the 95-year old veteran rarely comes to the store. “He stopped coming to the store only after the pandemic began,” says Tessi, John’s daughter. Her husband Reji runs the store now.

“The store is open all year, but Vishu is when they have the most business. We had to close down in 2020, but 2021 was slightly better,” says Reji. “We hoped for more business this Vishu and Easter. However, due to the sudden summer rain, not many are coming out to buy crackers,” says Reji, addingthat the store has many loyal customers.

“Many of them have been coming to the store since it was founded. Now, even their children and grandchildren visit for Vishu,” he says. 

Though the store retains its old-world charm, it is up to date when it comes to types of firecrackers. “Most of our items are eco-friendly crackers that don’t produce much smoke. Sparklers have become a popular item now. Earlier, people preferred cones,” Reji says.     

P V John

John’s children and grandchildren come out to the shop to buy firecrackers too. This year, his three daughters and their kids are at the store along with the staff. “Only one of our staff has worked here since the beginning. His name is Rajan. All the others who were with our father have turned very old. Many have passed away,” says Kunjimol, John’s daughter.     

Oldest store  on the street
According to Jayachandran, who runs the CICC Book House at Press Club Road, John is the oldest merchant on the street. “This store came up when Ernakulam wasn’t a big city like it is today. Back then, this street was known as TB road — Tourist Bungalow Road. The Press Club started here only 50 years ago,” he says. Even auto rickshaw drivers in the city know about the store. “A customer only has to say the crackers shop in Press Club Road, and we will know they mean John’s shop,” says Prajeesh, an autorickshaw driver who dropped off a customer at the store.

