Rs 100 crore for modernisation of Kochi fishing harbour

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Union government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for upgrading and modernisation of the Kochi fishing harbour, said Cochin Port Trust chairperson M Beena here on Wednesday. Sharing the progress of the implementation of projects under the Sagarmala programme, she said the Union ministries of fisheries, and ports, shipping and waterways sanctioned Rs 50 crore each for the project on March 17. The fisheries ministry has already provided the first instalment of Rs 25 crore, and the tender for the project will be floated this month, Beena said.

The project will be implemented in the public-private-partnership mode and the Cochin Port, with the support of the Union government, will invest Rs 113.33 crore. The private operator will have to invest Rs 55.84 crore.

The modernisation project aims to provide infrastructure facilities similar to international standards. Around 400 trawlers, including longliners, operate from the Thoppumpady harbour -- a major fishing harbour in the state. The modernisation will ensure facilities like temperature-controlled auction halls, cold storage, fish cleaning centre and hygienic packing. There will be an effluent treatment plant to ensure that waste water is not drained into the backwaters.

The Cochin Port chairperson said the modernisation of the harbour will boost the export of fish products, ensuring an income of Rs 1,500 crore per annum and providing more employment opportunities to fishermen and allied workers. Besides, 14,000 man-days of work will be provided during the construction of the harbour, she said.

The capital dredging for the Multi User Liquid Terminal at Puthuvypin, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 240 crore, will be completed in September this year. The terminal is intended primarily for LPG import. The reconstruction of the South Coal Berth at the Kochi port will be completed in May. The project, which is being implemented at a cost of Rs 19.19 crore, will provide a dedicated berth for handling chemicals and may attract users other than the main user, FACT, Beena pointed out.

The construction of the Indian Coast Guard jetty will also be completed in May. The civil and electrical works were completed on January 20, and the capital dredging work on April 4. The project will be commissioned after the installation of the electric level-luffing (ELL) crane.

The jetty has been constructed at an expense of Rs 120 crore on the 41.30 cents allotted by the Cochin Port at For Kochi. The project will boost coastal security in the southern peninsula. The Cochin Port has submitted a proposal to the Centre for the development of the ro-ro cargo handling facilities at the Kochi port. The Rs 11.06-crore project aims to promote coastal movement of cargo, including hazardous chemicals, using Ro-Ro vessels.