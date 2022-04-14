Special packages to promote village tourism

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To tap into the festival season, the District Tourism Promotion Council has come up with special packages for villages, especially in Kumbalangi. The aim is to revive rural entrepreneurs, especially those who had been running home stays and suffered economic setbacks during the pandemic, said DTPC secretary Shyam Krishnan.

The revamped DTPC website will be launched within two weeks by the tourism minister, he added. An information centre has already been set up at the panchayat to provide training and technical support. Enquiries to nearly 20 home-stays based in Kumbalangi will be received here by the information centre and diverted to the respective places.

SPOTLIGHT ON KUMBALANGI

Three ‘Village Visit’ packages have been designed specifically for Kumbalangi. At Rs 2,000, a visitor can enjoy boating, local food and get to know the village lifestyle. Groups of two to four will have to pay only Rs 800 per head. Groups of 10 or more have to pay Rs 750 per head. For the boating and farm visit package, a person has to pay Rs 900.

The sunset cruise will cost Rs 1,750 per visitor. The Munambam package includes opportunities to enjoy various water sports like boogie board, kayaking, quad bike, banana ride, speed boating and scuba diving. Ezhattumukham, Bhoothathankettu, Malayattur Manappattu Chira and Koorumala View Point are also included in DTPC packages.