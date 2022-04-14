Street vending zone: Kochi Corporation senses foulplay

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Corporation is finding it tough to implement the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, which mandates specific vending zones in the city and other norms, after it has found that two-third of the total applications it has received are not genuine. The monitoring committee that was formed to verify the street vendors’ applications at the division level has found that a large number of applications are not in order.

“Most of the street vendors hold forged copies of the street vending certificates to run their business,” said M H M Ashraf, chairman, town planning committee. “The committee found that vendors take a photocopy of the original certificate, then overwrite their names using the whitener, make another photocopy and present it to the inspecting team as their certificate. After we sensed foul play, a few vendors’ details were cross-checked with the data available in the system, and the cheating was revealed,” said Ashraf.

The town vending committee has received more than 3,000 applications till January end. Of these, the corporation has issued temporary/provisional licences to over 1,200 street vendors. But, after the verification, the corporation is likely to cancel the licences which do not comply with the rules.

Multiple applications by a section for vending licensees also affect genuine street vendors. “The corporation should conduct a strict inspection and take action against culprits. I manage my family’s expenses with the hard-earned money from this stall,” said K A Babu, a street vendor. “Because of those culprits, we are struggling and need to prove our sincerity,” he added.

K A Usman, secretary, Ernakulam District Street Vending Workers Union, said the reality is that only a few street vendors are genuine. The remaining are hired on a salary basis to do business by the elite. “All these activities are happening with the knowledge of some councillors,” he said. “With the court intervening in the matter, the genuine vendors are relieved,” he said. The town vending committee admitted that a few culprits were detected during the inspection. “A single family owned multiple certificates under different names and had put up stalls in different parts of the city. People were hired to run these stalls and paid a fixed monthly salary. As per the Act, only one certificate shall be issued to a family by the corporation for

street vending,” said a member of TVC.

Based on the amicus curiae’s report submitted to the High Court last week, it is learnt that the corporation has not published the list of authorised vendors identified and to whom vending certificates have already been issued on its website. “The court has given two weeks time to upload a division-wise list of the verified street vendors with vending certificates, either provisional or final, on the website,” said Ashraf.

“It has also directed us to submit the bylaw to the state government for approval by June end,” he added.

CHEATING REVEALED