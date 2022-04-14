Woman gangster held for murder attempt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A woman gangster was arrested by the police on Wednesday for an alleged murder attempt on a youth in the city. Reshma alias Panchali, 38, of Pettah, Thiruvananthapuram, was nabbed by a police team led by Ernakulam Central Inspector S Vijayashankar from her hideout after the arrest of the other accused in the case.

On March 31, the gang, which included Reshma, had attacked a person identified as Firoz while he was walking alone on Veekshanam Road around 8.30pm, said an officer. The gangsters targetted Firoz, a social worker, after he complained to the police about their drug-trafficking activities. Though they attempted to attack Firoz with a sickle after hitting him with a stone, Firoz ran for his life, the officer added.

The other gang members arrested are Theof, 39, of Kadakkapilly, Thiruvananthapuram; Kannan, 23, of Pettah, Thiruvananthapuram; Abhishek, 22, of Vellayad, Kannur; and Jinu Baby, 23, of Kaduthuruthy, Kottayam.