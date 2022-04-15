Maundy Thursday observed in churches

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, led the washing of the feet ceremony on Maundy Thursday at St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica in Kochi. The mass was conducted in the uniform mode at the basilica. On Thursday too, police personnel were deployed on the church premises to avoid protests.

However, a majority of the parishes in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese conducted the Mass in the old format. Earlier, a section of the laity had announced that they would boycott the ceremonies attended by the cardinal. But, on Thursday, the basilica was full.

Meanwhile, ceremonies of Maundy Thursday were held in churches of other Christian denominations.

Catholicos and regional head of the Jacobite Syrian Church Baselios Thomas I led the ceremony at Kothamangalam Mount Senai Mor Baselios Cathedral.

Metropolitan trustee of the Jacobite Church Mor Gregorios Joseph led the ceremonies at Mamalassery Mor Mikhael Jacobite church. Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil of the Latin Catholic Church, metropolitan archbishop of Verapoly, led the ceremony at St Francis Assisi Cathedral, Ernakulam.