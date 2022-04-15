STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

No cheer for tourist buses this festive season

Despite the tourism sector getting back to normalcy, the tourist bus operators have hardly got any bookings this season.

Published: 15th April 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Tourist bus parked in front of Kanakakkunnu Palace. Hardly any bookings have been made for the Vishu-Easter season | BP Deepu

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the tourism sector getting back to normalcy, the tourist bus operators have hardly got any bookings this season. Usually, during the Vishu and Easter season, there used to be a huge rush of both the domestic and the foreign tourists arriving to spend their vacation. The tourist bus operators attribute the fall in bookings to the summer rains and the ongoing board examinations of the students which have led many to postpone their travel plans. 

Nizam A, owner of ANM Tours and Travels Private Limited from Thiruvananthapuram says, “Usually, our bookings are full about two months before the Vishu- Easter season with the heavy rush of vacationers and those going on spiritual trips. However, the summer showers have spoiled all our plans. Some have even postponed their travel plans due to their children’s exams.” 

The introduction of ‘KSRTC- SWIFT’ by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) with the aim of operating long-distance services has also affected the operations of the tourist buses, say the operators. 

The operators in Ernakulam also expressed similar complaints. Bajy Joseph, owner of Platinum Tours, Kochi says, “Before Good Friday, many people make bookings to Malayattoor from various districts. But, due to the rains, no bookings have been made this time. Though during the first week of April itself, the bookings are full. This festive season, we have hardly got any bookings for the weekend.”

Bajy, who is the Ernakulam district vice-president of the Contract Carriage Operators Association said, “Only 25% of the tourist buses have been able to hit the roads. Now, 90% of the medium buses, includeing those with a seating capacity of 20 and above, haven’t been able to hit the roads yet. We are always being questioned by the MVD officials  and fines are being imposed for minor violations. If this continues, the tourist buses will soon be wiped out from the state.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tourist bus Kerala
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp