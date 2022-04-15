No cheer for tourist buses this festive season

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the tourism sector getting back to normalcy, the tourist bus operators have hardly got any bookings this season. Usually, during the Vishu and Easter season, there used to be a huge rush of both the domestic and the foreign tourists arriving to spend their vacation. The tourist bus operators attribute the fall in bookings to the summer rains and the ongoing board examinations of the students which have led many to postpone their travel plans.

Nizam A, owner of ANM Tours and Travels Private Limited from Thiruvananthapuram says, “Usually, our bookings are full about two months before the Vishu- Easter season with the heavy rush of vacationers and those going on spiritual trips. However, the summer showers have spoiled all our plans. Some have even postponed their travel plans due to their children’s exams.”

The introduction of ‘KSRTC- SWIFT’ by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) with the aim of operating long-distance services has also affected the operations of the tourist buses, say the operators.

The operators in Ernakulam also expressed similar complaints. Bajy Joseph, owner of Platinum Tours, Kochi says, “Before Good Friday, many people make bookings to Malayattoor from various districts. But, due to the rains, no bookings have been made this time. Though during the first week of April itself, the bookings are full. This festive season, we have hardly got any bookings for the weekend.”

Bajy, who is the Ernakulam district vice-president of the Contract Carriage Operators Association said, “Only 25% of the tourist buses have been able to hit the roads. Now, 90% of the medium buses, includeing those with a seating capacity of 20 and above, haven’t been able to hit the roads yet. We are always being questioned by the MVD officials and fines are being imposed for minor violations. If this continues, the tourist buses will soon be wiped out from the state.”