STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

250kg of ganja seized from lorry

The Ernakulam rural police have seized 250 kg of cannabis in a tanker lorry en route to Idukki from Odisha.

Published: 17th April 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Drug peddling, Ganja

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police have seized 250 kg of cannabis in a tanker lorry en route to Idukki from Odisha. Puthupadi Selvakumar, 42, Madurai, the vehicle’s driver, was nabbed by the police based on information from the intelligence wing.  

According to the police, 111 packets of cannabis were concealed inside the third cabin of the tanker lorry. “This may be the first time drug peddlers used a tanker lorry to transport ganja. While the other cabins of the vehicle were filled with rice bran oil, the cannabis was stored only in one cabin. Based on intelligence input, we stopped the vehicle and nabbed the driver along with the drugs,” said K Karthick, Ernakulam Rural SP. However, the police believe that the arrested person is only a middleman. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ganja
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp