250kg of ganja seized from lorry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police have seized 250 kg of cannabis in a tanker lorry en route to Idukki from Odisha. Puthupadi Selvakumar, 42, Madurai, the vehicle’s driver, was nabbed by the police based on information from the intelligence wing.

According to the police, 111 packets of cannabis were concealed inside the third cabin of the tanker lorry. “This may be the first time drug peddlers used a tanker lorry to transport ganja. While the other cabins of the vehicle were filled with rice bran oil, the cannabis was stored only in one cabin. Based on intelligence input, we stopped the vehicle and nabbed the driver along with the drugs,” said K Karthick, Ernakulam Rural SP. However, the police believe that the arrested person is only a middleman.