STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

58-year-old woman found dead in well

In a suspected case of suicide, Theresa Jasmine, 58, of Cheriyakumaroth house, was found dead in a well behind her house on Mathirappilly Road in Cheranalloor on Saturday.

Published: 17th April 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a suspected case of suicide, Theresa Jasmine, 58, of Cheriyakumaroth house, was found dead in a well behind her house on Mathirappilly Road in Cheranalloor on Saturday. According to the police, Theresa was under pressure after her eldest son’s engagement was finalised.

“She went to bed after dinner with other family members on Friday. However, she went missing around 1am on Saturday. Relatives later found her inside the well. Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she could not be saved,” said an officer. The body will be handed over to the relatives after autopsy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp