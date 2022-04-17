58-year-old woman found dead in well

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a suspected case of suicide, Theresa Jasmine, 58, of Cheriyakumaroth house, was found dead in a well behind her house on Mathirappilly Road in Cheranalloor on Saturday. According to the police, Theresa was under pressure after her eldest son’s engagement was finalised.

“She went to bed after dinner with other family members on Friday. However, she went missing around 1am on Saturday. Relatives later found her inside the well. Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she could not be saved,” said an officer. The body will be handed over to the relatives after autopsy.