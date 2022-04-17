STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Flexi operators occupy 57% of Kochi’s office space, tech companies take the rest

Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai dominated development completions, accounting for a cumulative share of about 70 per cent. 

Published: 17th April 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi’s total office space leasing stood at 0.02 million sq.ft in previous fiscal quarter, driven by flexible space operators, who occupied 57 per cent of the total office space leased out, and  tech companies (43 per cent). 

The stats were announced by CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd, a realty consulting firm, on Thursday, in its latest office report titled ‘CBRE India Office Figures Q1 2022’. It observed that the office sector in India continued to witness robust recovery in 2022. Leasing activity grew by 97 per cent, as compared with the same period last year, to touch 11.4 million sq.ft.

Among office space providers across India, Bengaluru would continue domination, followed by Hyderabad and the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), which would drive close to 70 per cent of the total completions in 2022, the report said. 

Meanwhile, space supply in special economic zones would be led by Hyderabad, Kochi and Delhi-NCR. Non-SEZ supply would be led by Bengaluru, followed by Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad.

Office space take-up
As in 2021, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR were expected to continue to drive transaction activity in 2022, the report noted. 

However, the overall office supply witnessed in 2022 first quarter was around 9.4 million sq.ft -- a dip of around 11 per cent, when compared with last year. Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai dominated development completions, accounting for a cumulative share of about 70 per cent. 

“With the government’s evolving Covid-19 protocols and the recovery in office leasing in 2021, we expect the positive momentum to further strengthen in 2022. We continue to witness a pickup in long-term decision-making by occupiers, aided by ‘return-to-work’ strategies, thereby accelerating project completions,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO - India, CBRE.

CBRE India head (operations) Ameeth Raja said, with flex and tech players driving absorption, and increased enquiry levels, accelerated expansion was expected in Kerala’s office markets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp