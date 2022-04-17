Navy evacuates sick Seychelles Coast Guard crew member

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 17th April 2022 07:32 AM

Allison Labiche, crew member of Seychelles Coast Guard Ship Zoroaster, who was evacuated following a medical emergency at Navy Air Station INS Garuda on Thursday 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An advanced light helicopter of the Southern Naval Command evacuated a female crew member of Seychelles Coast Guard Ship Zoroaster following a medical emergency on Thursday. The ship which set sail from Kochi to Seychelles on Tuesday was being escorted by patrol vessel INS Sharda. A crew member of the ship Allison Labiche reported severe abdominal pain and was shifted to INS Sharda by boat for further medical management and evacuation at 9.30 am.

After receiving a call for medical evacuation an advanced light helicopter was deployed from Navy air station INS Garuda. The helicopter with a naval medical officer on board took off from INS Garuda at 12.30 pm for evacuation from INS Sharda which was approximately 15 km north of Minicoy Island. The aircraft returned to INS Garuda, with the patient at 4.50 pm. The patient was immediately shifted to INHS Sanjivani. She is under observation and her condition is ‘stable’, the Navy said.

