NPOL hosts international women’s day events

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Naval Physical Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), the sole DRDO laboratory in Kerala, hosted this year’s international women’s day celebrations at a function here. The two-day event, on the theme ‘gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’ that ended on Thursday, included a team-building workshop, technical sessions, invited talks, and panel discussions.

Chief guest of the function Shoba Koshy, former chief postmaster general, Kerala Circle & former chairperson, Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, congratulated DRDO’s women scientists and delegates on their achievements and supporting India’s endeavour in achieving self-reliance. Guest of honour Dr was G Satheesh Reddy, secretary, Department of Defence R&D and chairman of DRDO.