STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

NPOL hosts international women’s day events

The Naval Physical Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), the sole DRDO laboratory in Kerala, hosted this year’s international women’s day celebrations at a function here.

Published: 17th April 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Naval Physical Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), the sole DRDO laboratory in Kerala, hosted this year’s international women’s day celebrations at a function here. The two-day event, on the theme ‘gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’ that ended on Thursday, included a team-building workshop, technical sessions, invited talks, and panel discussions. 

Chief guest of the function Shoba Koshy, former chief postmaster general, Kerala Circle & former chairperson, Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, congratulated DRDO’s women scientists and delegates on their achievements and supporting India’s endeavour in achieving self-reliance. Guest of honour Dr was G Satheesh Reddy, secretary, Department of Defence R&D and chairman of DRDO.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp