UDF, NDA finalise candidates; Ernakulam South moves into bypoll mode

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the NDA and the UDF finalising their candidates, the Ernakulam South division has moved into election mode. The Kochi Corporation division is set to face a bypoll -- necessitated by the death of BJP’s Mini R Menon last year — on May 17. While the Congress on Thursday announced the candidature of Anitha Warrier, an environmental engineer with the Cochin Smart Mission, the BJP has decided to field Mahila Morcha national secretary Padmaja S Menon. The LDF, which allotted the division to the CPI, is yet to announce its candidate.

It is learnt that Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden recommended Anitha’s name to the Congress’ district leadership. Though the name of former mayor Soumini Jain was also doing the rounds, the Congress decided to field a fresh candidate, said a source.

The division, which was considered a UDF bastion, tilted towards the BJP in the last election. Mini, who won with a margin of 281 votes, ended the UDF’s rein of over 40 years in the division. Former tax appeal committee chairperson KVP Krishnakumar and former deputy mayor B Bhadra were elected from the division before Mini captured the Congress citadel.

Sources said the Congress, with Anitha’s candidature, is eyeing a large section of Hindu voters in the division. “Though Anitha Warrier is a new face, she is well connected to the NSS Karayogam. Since most of the voters are from the Hindu community, we hope that her strong clout will help us win the division. Even her role as an environmental engineer with the Cochin Smart Mission will help attract more votes,” said a senior UDF leader.

Meanwhile, the BJP believes they can retain the seat. “Several Congress voters have shifted allegiance to the BJP over the past year. Most of the upper caste Hindu voters will favour the BJP. We are working hard to increase the winning margin,” said a BJP source.

The byelection result is set to be crucial for the BJP to retain its hold over the tax appeal committee in the corporation. After the demise of their councillor, the BJP has only three members on the nine-member committee. The UDF too has three members while the LDF has only two.

“If the UDF wins Ernakulam South, the BJP will lose the tax appeal committee. Since the LDF will stay away from the election to the committee, the UDF will have the edge with four members,” said a senior Congress councillor.

The UDF leadership is also hopeful that a win in the division will result in a leadership change in the 74-member corporation council. “Two independent councillors have expressed willingness to support the UDF. A win in Ernakulam South will give the UDF a majority in the corporation council,” said a Congress councillor, on condition of anonymity.