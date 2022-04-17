Unable to find real estate dealer, gang attacks wife

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A bitter real estate deal ended in a four-member gang attacking a woman after they could not find her husband at home. The gangsters had gone to the house in Thrikkakara in search of a real estate dealer following an argument about a property deal, a police officer said.

While two of them -- Anilkumar, 49, of Vazhakkala, and Ratheesh, 38, of Thrikkakara -- were arrested on Wednesday after the woman lodged a complaint with the Thrikkakara police station, the others managed to escape. But the police arrested the duo -- Thameem, 42, of Kasaragod, and Stephen Joseph, 52, of Manjummal -- on Thursday.