CPI likely to field independent in Ernakulam South  

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid fears of a defeat in the Ernakulam South division, the CPI is planning to field an independent candidate in the Kochi corporation by-poll scheduled to be held there on May 17. Should the LDF candidate lose after contesting on a CPI ticket in the upcoming by-election, the party’s reputation will suffer, said an insider.

Though the NDA and the UDF have decided to field candidates on party lines, the CPI is set to field an independent candidate again. While Congress on Thursday announced the candidature of Anitha Warrier, an environmental engineer with the Cochin Smart Mission, the BJP has decided to field Mahila Morcha national secretary Padmaja S Menon.

“We have identified a person with a strong connection to the people. Since the division always stands with the UDF and the NDA, the party is not confident of deploying its own candidate in the bypoll. But we hope our candidate creates history,” said a CPI leader, on condition of anonymity.

In the last local body elections, Ernakulam South -- considered a UDF bastion -- tilted towards the BJP. The UDF reign of over 40 years in the division ended with its candidate losing by 281 votes. Before BJP’s Mini R Menon captured the Congress citadel, former tax appeal committee chairperson K V P Krishnakumar and former deputy mayor B Bhadra were elected from the division. The CPI’s independent candidate, Sheela Mohanan, managed to secure only 282 votes.

This time, the CPI is eyeing a large section of Hindu voters in the division. “We have also decided to deploy a candidate who has the capacity to attract more Hindu voters,” the party source said. Meanwhile, other sources said the Left will support the BJP in the division, as a victory for the UDF will bring a leadership change in the LDF-led Kochi corporation council.

“In the 74-member council, the LDF has the support of 36 councillors, including an independent. But two independent candidates have now expressed their willingness to support the UDF. A win in Ernakulam South will give the UDF a majority in the council. So the party is trying to avoid such a situation,” said a source. CPI district secretary P Raju said the party’s candidate will be officially announced on Monday.