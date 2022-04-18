STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FACT Township school set to become KV

FACT authorities and school administrators have given their consent to convert the school to KV, sources said. Officers from KV will soon visit the school.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With the FACT authorities thinking of closing down the Township School, District Collector Jafar Malik visited the school on Saturday to finalise the procedure to take over the facility to set up the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) allotted to the district.

Jayasree, the headmistress of the school, and PTA president Vipin submitted memorandums to the collector, requesting him to intervene in the case of 22 teachers who could lose their jobs if the school is converted to KV. 

