45-year-old attacks bus conductor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a KSRTC bus conductor who denied him journey without ticket. Upon nursing grudge towards the conductor, Gopin Anil Kumar, a resident of Chala, Thiruvananthapuram, smashed on his face and abdomen. He boarded the bus from Kaloor. Gopinathan, the conductor, sustained injuries on his nose, in the attack. The Elamakkara police registered a case and arrested the accused.