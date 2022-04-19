Call for harmony: Ernakulam Karayogam holds iftar party

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Spreading the message of harmony in the backdrop of increasing incidents of communal tension in the state, Ernakulam Karayogam organised an iftar party in Kochi on Monday evening. Film directors Siddique, Joshiy and Ranji Panikker, GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai, script writer S N Swamy and actor Edavela Babu were present at the party.

“We had planned a meeting of the organising committee of ‘Ma Tujhe Salam’, a stage programme planned by the karayogam in association with Nature and Humanity Foundation headed by director Renji Panikker. As director Siddique and some Muslim friends are attending the meeting, we decided to organise an iftar party for their convenience. But after the recent incidents in Palakkad district, we realised it as our duty to spread the message of communal harmony,” said general convener of ‘Ma Tujhe Salam’ Lal V J.

The iftar party was held at Ernakulam Karayogam hall at 6.30pm.“Director Siddique is the director of the stage show planned for September 2022. As he is attending the programme, we had decided to organise a party in his honour. Considering the recent incidents and political climate in the state, we found it appropriate to hold an iftar party,” said karayogam general secretary P Ramachandran.

The karayogam is planning to organise the stage show as a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on February 6. The programme will be held on the concluding day of Onam Expo at Marine Drive. The organisers are trying to bring singers Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, K S Chithra and Sujatha. “There will not be any fund collection and we are trying to get sponsors for the programme. We found it apt to organise a stage programme as a tribute to the great singer as the Covid situation had denied us an opportunity to pay respects to her,” said Lal.