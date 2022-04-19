STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Call for harmony: Ernakulam Karayogam holds iftar party

 Spreading the message of harmony in the backdrop of increasing incidents of communal tension in the state, Ernakulam Karayogam organised an iftar party in Kochi on Monday evening.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Directors Siddique and Renji Panikker at the Iftar party organised by Ernakulam Karayogam on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Directors Siddique and Renji Panikker at the Iftar party organised by Ernakulam Karayogam on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Spreading the message of harmony in the backdrop of increasing incidents of communal tension in the state, Ernakulam Karayogam organised an iftar party in Kochi on Monday evening. Film directors Siddique, Joshiy and Ranji Panikker, GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai, script writer S N Swamy and actor Edavela Babu were present at the party.

“We had planned a meeting of the organising committee of ‘Ma Tujhe Salam’, a stage programme planned by the karayogam in association with Nature and Humanity Foundation headed by director Renji Panikker. As director Siddique and some Muslim friends are attending the meeting, we decided to organise an iftar party for their convenience. But after the recent incidents in Palakkad district, we realised it as our duty to spread the message of communal harmony,” said general convener of ‘Ma Tujhe Salam’ Lal V J.

The iftar party was held at Ernakulam Karayogam hall at 6.30pm.“Director Siddique is the director of the stage show planned for September 2022. As he is attending the programme, we had decided to organise a party in his honour. Considering the recent incidents and political climate in the state, we found it appropriate to hold an iftar party,” said karayogam general secretary P Ramachandran.

The karayogam is planning to organise the stage show as a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on February 6. The programme will be held on the concluding day of Onam Expo at Marine Drive. The organisers are trying to bring singers Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, K S Chithra and Sujatha. “There will not be any fund collection and we are trying to get sponsors for the programme. We found it apt to organise a stage programme as a tribute to the great singer as the Covid situation had denied us an opportunity to pay respects to her,” said Lal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
iftar Ernakulam Karayogam
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp