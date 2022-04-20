STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC allows examination of witness in Kashmir terror recruitment case

The accused who was on bail and those who are in judicial custody, including Thadiyantavida Naseer, attended the court proceedings online.

Published: 20th April 2022 06:51 AM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a rare move, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed a witness in the Kashmir terror recruitment case to be examined during the hearing of an appeal filed against the order of NIA Special Court, Ernakulam, convicting 13 persons. The Bench comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran and C Jayachandran allowed examination of a BSNL official who had issued a call record showing communication between the accused and some individuals in Kashmir.

The accused who was on bail and those who are in judicial custody, including Thadiyantavida Naseer, attended the court proceedings online. The High Court usually evaluates the evidence produced before the trial court during the hearing of appeals and rarely allows examination of witnesses. However, the bench summoned the BSNL official and he was examined by Assistant Solicitor General S Manu, as it was contended that the official had not legally attested to the call records.

The bench reserved its verdict on the appeals filed by the NIA as well as the convicts. The case relates to recruitment of operatives from Kerala to terror camps in Kashmir in 2013. As many as 13 persons were convicted and five acquitted in the case. The case came to light in 2008 when security forces in Kashmir shot down some suspected terrorists, including four Kerala youths.

Comments

