Kerala HC directs acting Kochi Corporation secy to fulfil duties diligently

Amicus curiae noted list of street vendors without certificates was not published   

Published: 20th April 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The amicus curiae on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that Kochi Corporation had not published on its website the division-wise list of street vendors without certificates for vending. To this, the counsel for Kochi corporation said the list would be published within 10 days, attributing the delay to intervening holidays.

The amicus curiae also informed the court that the office of the secretary of the corporation has been lying vacant owing to the hospitalisation of the present incumbent. The counsel for the corporation said the charge was handed over to another person. 

The court observed that the person who was given the acting charge will have to undertake the responsibilities attached to the post of secretary of the corporation during the period when the actual incumbent is medically indisposed. 

The court directed that till the next date of posting, the person who had been given acting charge as secretary should ensure that the queries/applications received in the office of the secretary are promptly replied to or addressed by him. 

The court also ordered him to be present before the court at 10.15am on May 4.“Taking note of the apprehension expressed by the standing counsel for the corporation, it is made clear that the notification of any election (refering to the upcoming Thrikkakara assembly byelection) by the state election commission shall not be a reason for the corporation not to comply with the directions already issued by this court in the earlier interim orders,” added the court.

