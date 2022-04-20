UC College takes on anti-autonomy stir as management refuses to bow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The main entrance of Aluva UC College on Tuesday saw skirmishes between police and students protesting against the institution’s move to secure autonomous status. As students tried to thwart the entry of panel members, who have to take the final call on granting autonomy, police moved in and arrested two student leaders.

College Students’ Union chairperson Bincy Biju said: “On March 23, we had blocked the gate and prevented the entry of members of the autonomy committee. However, this time around, the college authorities called in the police who arrested a member of the students’ council and SFI’s college unit secretary.

“The students and also the teachers’ union are united on the issue. We question the decision of the college authorities to proceed with the autonomy process when they are not even trying to improve the infrastructure. Academics will also suffer. Of course, an upside to being an autonomous college is that the exams will be conducted on time. But, it will also lead to the introduction of self-financing courses that would fleece the students.”

However, college manager Rev Thomas John said, “There is nothing wrong with the infrastructure facilities. This is a college which is not run using funds collected from students or teachers. We don’t seek donations or demand money from candidates for lecturer posts. The facilities might not be luxurious, but they are up to mark in terms of their utility value.”

Following the protest on March 23, the college had filed a writ petition before Kerala High Court, seeking police protection for the panel. “The HC granted our request and police were deployed. The panel visited the campus. They will inform us of their decision in the coming days,” said Rev Thomas John, adding there was a limit to bowing down before students.