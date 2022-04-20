Water authority’s laxity leaves man limping in ire 

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Bedridden for two months, Nikhil B, 37, is gradually returning to normal life. The city-based photographer never expected that a ride back to his home at Vaduthala from his studio near Kerala High Court junction through a road he is most familiar with would upend his life. He blames the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), whose irresponsible act of digging up a road and failing to repair it properly or even put up warning boards ended in Nikhil spending Rs 1.25 lakh on surgery on his left leg and having to use a walker.

The accident took place on Mathai Manjooran road on the night of February 24. Nikhil was returning home when his vehicle hit a pothole – a result of shoddy work by KWA – on a hairpin curve on the stretch. He fell hard, breaking his left thigh bone. The reason why he never anticipated any pothole at the stretch was no work had been in progress while he took the road in the morning.

Nikhil B at his studio on Tuesday

“No work was taking place on the stretch in the morning. In any case, KWA authorities could have put up a warning board with reflectors at the spot after carrying out the work. They dug up the road at a blind spot and didn’t bother to fill it properly,” Nikhil told TNIE.

“I was in terrible pain after I fell on the road. I couldn’t stand up. Later, I could not manage the studio for two months. How could the officials who dug up the road be so callous,” said the youth, adding, “I will fight till I get justice. This should not happen to anyone else.”

Based on his complaint, the Central police registered a case against KWA on April 7 for committing an act (rashly or negligently) to endanger human life. “We have launched a probe to ascertain why the road was dug up and to find the department wing responsible for it,” said an officer. A resident said the pothole continued to pose risk until the authorities repaired it following protests by people.

KILLER AGENCIES

Nikhil’s accident is not a one-off incident. Two persons were killed in the city in 2018 and 2019 after falling into holes on the road dug up by government agencies for various works. In December 2019, Yadhu Lal, 23, of Kachanikkodathu, Koonammavu, died while trying to avoid a hole dug up by KWA on the road near Palarivattom metro station. The handlebar of Lal’s bike hit a board placed at the spot. He fell off the vehicle and came under the wheels of a water tanker. In October 2018, Ebin Paul, 23, of Chembumukku died after his two-wheeler fell in a pothole that was not repaired by the authorities concerned.