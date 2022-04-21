A horrifying walk in Kochi's Marine Drive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Idukki native Abhijith PV, 28, can explain first-hand why to be alone in Marine Drive is a dangerous spot to be in. He made a lucky escape from the hands of a few hooligans who mobbed him and threatened to slit his neck if he doesn’t pay them Rs 25,000 and his mobile phone.

Abhijith, who came to Kochi as a student, is afraid of the city ever since the horrifying incident. He never expected that a morning walk to Marine Drive would scar him for life. He was rescued by a police patrolling team after he started shouting for help.

“I used to go for morning walks regularly with my friend. I was attacked on April 8, around 5.30am, when I reached Marine Drive for my usual morning walk,” Abhijith said.Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case against four persons. According to Abhijith, the accused surrounded him while he was walking on the pathway.

“They first snatched my mobilephone and the cash I was carrying. When I demanded they return my mobile phone, they threatened to kill me. They had a blade with them. They forcibly took me to the far end of the walkway and asked me to arrange for Rs 25,000 if I wanted my mobilephone back. When I told them I was a student and I don’t have that much money, they threatened to slit my throat. As they continued to assault and intimidate me, a police patrol team reached the spot,” said Abhijith.

Nightmare walkway