Cop who ‘dared’ to nab CPM leader transferred

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A police officer who arrested two persons, including a CPM local secretary, for allegedly attacking the secretary of Pindimana grama panchayat during the nationwide strike called by trade unions on March 28 and 29 has been shunted out by the police headquarters.

Basil Thomas, SHO of Kothamangalam police station, was transferred to Cheruthuruthy station as per an order issued by the headquarters on Tuesday. The action has drawn criticism from the public as the CPM local leaders had threatened action against the officer after the arrest.

On March 28, the first day of the strike, K Manoj, secretary of Pindimana grama panchayat, was attacked by strike supporters for arriving at the office for joining duty. The protesters who came to the panchayat office in the morning warned Manoj and by noon, they returned, barged into the office and attacked him. He sustained injuries in the tussle and was admitted to the hospital.

Though police officials tried to disperse the protesters, they kicked the officer who fell down. Assistant SI M T Reji of Kothamangalam police station was also injured in the tussle. The police later arrested CPM Pindimana local secretary Biju P Nair and Jaison T for manhandling the panchayat secretary and disrupting the official duty of the police.

“This kind of action will badly affect the morale of the officers. Basil Thomas joined the Kothamangalam station only seven months ago. He was transferred for initiating action against the leaders of the ruling party. The party leaders threatened that he would face dire consequences,” said a source.

However, top officers ruled out reports of “punishment transfer”. “The state police chief issued an order transferring 32 inspectors of police on Tuesday. The action was a routine affair and it was not a punishment,” said an officer.