STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cop who ‘dared’ to nab CPM leader transferred

Basil Thomas, SHO of Kothamangalam police station, was transferred to Cheruthuruthy station as per an order issued by the headquarters on Tuesday.

Published: 21st April 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Transferred

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A police officer who arrested two persons, including a CPM local secretary, for allegedly attacking the secretary of Pindimana grama panchayat during the nationwide strike called by trade unions on March 28 and 29 has been shunted out by the police headquarters. 

Basil Thomas, SHO of Kothamangalam police station, was transferred to Cheruthuruthy station as per an order issued by the headquarters on Tuesday. The action has drawn criticism from the public as the CPM local leaders had threatened action against the officer after the arrest.

On March 28, the first day of the strike, K Manoj, secretary of Pindimana grama panchayat, was attacked by strike supporters for arriving at the office for joining duty. The protesters who came to the panchayat office in the morning warned Manoj and by noon, they returned, barged into the office and attacked him. He sustained injuries in the tussle and was admitted to the hospital. 

Though police officials tried to disperse the protesters, they kicked the officer who fell down. Assistant SI M T Reji of Kothamangalam police station was also injured in the tussle. The police later arrested CPM Pindimana local secretary Biju P Nair and Jaison T for manhandling the panchayat secretary and disrupting the official duty of the police.

“This kind of action will badly affect the morale of the officers. Basil Thomas joined the Kothamangalam station only seven months ago. He was transferred for initiating action against the leaders of the ruling party. The party leaders threatened that he would face dire consequences,” said a source. 

However, top officers ruled out reports of “punishment transfer”. “The state police chief issued an order transferring 32 inspectors of police on Tuesday. The action was a routine affair and it was not a punishment,” said an officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp