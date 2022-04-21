Ernakulam panchayat displays electrical waste processor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Revolutionalising the waste management system, the Ernakulam district panchayat has come up with an electrical waste processor that can be used in homes and apartments. The waste processor displayed at the panchayat building can process all kinds of bio-waste from 25 kg to three tonnes. The damp waste will be heated and dried and converted to compost. Drying reduces the waste volume by 10 per cent.

The machine has approval from Suchitwa Mission. The trial run at the panchayat hall was held in the presence of district collector Jaffar Malik, district panchayat president Ullas Thomas, vice-president Shyni George, standing committee chairpersons M J Jomy, Ranikkutty George, Asha Sanil and K G Dona master, block panchayat presidents, grama panchayat presidents and district panchayat members.Collector and district panchayat president personally inspected the functioning of the electrical organic waste converter worth `5 lakh including taxes.