STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam panchayat displays electrical waste processor

Revolutionalising the waste management system, the Ernakulam district panchayat has come up with an electrical waste processor that can be used in homes and apartments.

Published: 21st April 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Revolutionalising the waste management system, the Ernakulam district panchayat has come up with an electrical waste processor that can be used in homes and apartments. The waste processor displayed at the panchayat building can process all kinds of bio-waste from 25 kg to three tonnes. The damp waste will be heated and dried and converted to compost. Drying reduces the waste volume by 10 per cent. 

The machine has approval from Suchitwa Mission. The trial run at the panchayat hall was held in the presence of district collector Jaffar Malik, district panchayat president Ullas Thomas, vice-president Shyni George, standing committee chairpersons M J Jomy, Ranikkutty George, Asha Sanil and K G Dona master, block panchayat presidents, grama panchayat presidents and district panchayat members.Collector and district panchayat president personally inspected the functioning of the electrical organic waste converter worth `5 lakh including taxes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electrical waste processor Ernakulam
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp