Former V4Kochi face gets CPI backing in Ernakulam South bypoll

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) district committee has announced a former V4Kochi candidate as an independent candidate backed by the party for the May 17 bypoll in Ernakulam South division of Kochi Corporation.

Aswathy Sathyan, a former journalist who secured only 208 votes in the last election from the same division, is contesting the bypoll with the support of the CPI. With this, it came to light that the CPI had a tough time choosing a candidate from the division.

The CPI’s decision to field an independent candidate backed by it came following a fear of defeat in the division, which had been a bastion of the UDF for over 40 years. The party felt that if the party candidate can’t give a stiff fight, the party’s reputation will suffer.

“She has a strong connection with the people and that is what has attracted us. She is also a Left sympathiser,” said a source in the CPI. Sources said her association with V4Kochi was a closed chapter. “My candidature for V4Kochi was accidental. I was not a member of any political party. Since I am a Left sympathiser, I don’t find any issues to contest with the support of the CPI,” said Aswathy.

“I have huge support from the public. I hope that will be reflected in the election. My election campaign will start from Thursday,” added Aswathy. Meanwhile, the Congress on Thursday announced the candidature of Anitha Warrier, an environmental engineer with Cochin Smart Mission Ltd. The BJP has decided to field Mahila Morcha national secretary Padmaja S Menon.