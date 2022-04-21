Marine Drive: Haven for drunkards druggies and criminals

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A weekend dusk visit to the extended Marine Drive walkway in the city, I must say, turned out to be a horrid experience. A large group of intoxicated youngsters ‘welcomed’ me with cigarette smoke and lecherous stares as I walked through the pavement.

“Entha di (what)...?” they jeered, on seeing the displeasure on my face. And, clearly, I was not the only one uncomfortable at the hangout spot, which was recently revamped and inaugurated by the Cochin Smart Mission. Women nearby were squirming, and families were scurrying away. The disgust in the air was quite palpable. Former president APJ Abdul Kalam, after whom the walkway is named, would certainly have been aghast at such a picturesque breathing space being marred by antisocial elements.

It is disappointing that there were no CCTV surveillance or police presence in the vicinity. A jogger who stayed near the walkway, Aarathi Menon, commented, “Guys like them wander here smoking and staring. I rarely visit the area alone after 7pm. Better policing would help make women feel safer.”

Some other walkers who had gathered pointed to overgrown grass at construction sites nearby. “They often come from that side. They could be high on drugs, we don’t know,” said one of them.While inaugurating the walkway in January, Industries Minister P Rajeeve had said the city needed more open spaces for recreational purposes.

“If people don’t feel safe in such open spaces, it is better not to have them at all,” said Shahida Sadique, a homemaker who had visited the walkway with her husband and children. When the issue was raised with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kuriakose V U, he said, “Officers are assigned to patrol the area. I don’t know why there was no patrolling on that day. We will ensure that policemen are assigned duty in the area in multiple shifts.”

Meanwhile, Cochin Smart Mission CEO S Shanavas said he had not come across any “illegal activities” on the stretch. “However, we will take necessary steps to install CCTV surveillance after discussing with the police,” he said.