Protests disrupt Holy Mass at St Mary’s Basilica

KOCHI: Since Monday evening, the mass has not taken place at the St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica in Kochi as a group of laity activists supporting the new unified format are not allowing the opponents to conduct the mass in the old format.

According to the protesters, the mass conducted in the archdiocese ignoring the Cardinal’s direction was invalid, which cannot be allowed in the church. “From Monday, the old style of mass has become invalid. There is no opposition whatsoever in conducting ceremonies like weddings at the church,” said a laity activist supporting the unified mass.

There were counterviews, too. “Ceremonies scheduled for Wednesday including wedding, engagement function and baptism had to be moved to other centres due to the protest. It is a clear violation of the right to worship of the faithful,” said Riju Kanjookaran, the spokesperson for the Almaaya Munnettam.