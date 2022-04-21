Valuables worth Rs 25 lakh stolen from NRI’s house in Kochi

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: An NRI family lost ornaments, currencies and a premium watch worth Rs 25 lakh after an unidentified person broke into their house in Kochi. Ernakulam Central police have started a probe. The incident occurred at the house of John Padamadan, who works in the US, located at Church Lane near Lakshmi Hospital. He is in Kerala on a visit. John’s brother M C Roy lodged a complaint with the police.

“John is my elder brother who came from the US last month. The theft is suspected to have happened between April 15 and April 17. My brother and family had gone to Kovalam for a tour. The theft was detected when they returned home after the trip,” Roy said.

As per the FIR, 20 sovereigns of gold ornaments, Rs 1.35 lakh in cash, US dollar bills and a golden Rolex watch were stolen from the house. The total loss is worth Rs 25 lakh. “We suspect that the theft happened in the daytime as there are watchmen at night. The burglar entered the house after breaking the lock of the back door. The stolen ornaments and money were kept in an almirah in the bedroom. Its key was in the room,” Roy said.

There was no CCTV camera installed at the house. Fingerprint experts and dog squad examined the house. “We are checking CCTV cameras in the nearby areas. The house is located close to Lakhsmi Hospital where CCTV cameras are installed. We are tracing persons who had been involved in similar thefts in the past soon,” a police officer said.