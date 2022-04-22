STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cops nab kingpin in ‘cannabis tanker’ case

The Ernakulam Rural police have arrested the person who attempted to transport 250kg of cannabis concealed in a tanker lorry to Idukki from Odisha.

Published: 22nd April 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural police have arrested the person who attempted to transport 250kg of cannabis concealed in a tanker lorry to Idukki from Odisha. Noushad, 41, of Kollamparambil, Chengamanad, was apprehended based on a tip-off by the lorry driver, who was arrested last week. 

“Though the lorry driver was arrested, we were unable to trace the kingpin who transported the drug from Odisha. But the information gathered from the driver helped us trace Noushad,” an officer said.The police have also launched an investigation to find the other people involved in the crime. “His partner has been on the run ever since the lorry driver was caught. We have traced his location and will be able to arrest him soon,” the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam cannabis
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp