Cops nab kingpin in ‘cannabis tanker’ case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural police have arrested the person who attempted to transport 250kg of cannabis concealed in a tanker lorry to Idukki from Odisha. Noushad, 41, of Kollamparambil, Chengamanad, was apprehended based on a tip-off by the lorry driver, who was arrested last week.

“Though the lorry driver was arrested, we were unable to trace the kingpin who transported the drug from Odisha. But the information gathered from the driver helped us trace Noushad,” an officer said.The police have also launched an investigation to find the other people involved in the crime. “His partner has been on the run ever since the lorry driver was caught. We have traced his location and will be able to arrest him soon,” the officer said.