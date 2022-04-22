Sustainable sanitary products from Ila Green

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ila Green, a 100% biodegradable sanitary napkin brand by Thiruvananthapuram native Sheeja K is healthy for your skin and the environment. The homegrown brand is the maiden entrepreneurial venture of the techie-turned entrepreneur.“Only women can understand what other women need. The topic of comfortable sanitary products often comes up during my discussions with friends. Those available in the market now have plastic layers, causing rashes and irritating the skin. I started wondering why we can’t have a napkin that is smooth on our skin and good for the environment,” says Sheeja.

That is how Sheeja decided to make one herself. She researched the same for around three years and meanwhile quit her job as a techie to pursue the idea full time. “I traveled and explored many napkin-making units. For our first attempt, we used a mixture of wood pulp and cotton,” says Sheeja.

The sanitary pads offered by Ila Green have 80 per cent wood pulp and the rest is cotton. “The wood pulp is absorbent. There is zero plastic involved in the process and the cotton layers are easy on the skin. The pads have been designed to make the wearer feel comfortable,” says Sheeja. The pad also has an anion strip, which Sheeja claims relieves the pain and discomfort women experience during periods.

One of the major challenges Sheeja is facing is getting a break in the already full market. “It’s difficult to get medical stories to display them. Most of them say that people prefer existing established brands,” says Sheeja. Presently, the pads are available in Karunya medical pharmacies across the state and Triveni stores in the capital city. The pads are now being marketed through Kudumbashree as well.

Ila Green’s sanitary napkins are available in four sizes — medium, large, extra large and double extra large. The pad can be easily buried in soil and they disintegrate completely in two to three years. Priced between Rs 39 and Rs 199.

