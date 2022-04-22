TV serial crew alleges cops planted drugs to trap them

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police have landed in a tight spot after two police officers messed up a drug seizure case. They officers are now facing allegations of planting ganja in a house to trap the accused, said a police source. The incident related to the case occurred on Wednesday evening when two officers attached to the Thrikkakara police station raided a house where the crew of a TV serial production unit was staying at Kakkanad, and claimed to have detected ganja in the house.

However, the officers failed to follow the procedures prescribed for a drug seizure, after which the accused came out with allegations that the police were trying to frame them by planting ganja in their house. After finding a small quantity of ganja kept hidden, following a tip-off, the two officers left the house without telling the persons there anything, the source said. Though it is mandatory for police personnel to alert superior officers about contraband found hidden, the duo did not do so.

Later, when the officers returned in the night to seize the contraband and make the arrest, the accused did not allow them to enter the house alleging an attempt to frame them. Though the police entered the house and seized the ganja, the accused persons alleged the contraband was kept by the officers during the earlier search. They also alleged the police officers demanded a bribe to settle the matter. Later, Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Baby P V reached the spot and held a discussion with the people accused of possessing ganja. The officers even failed to quantify the ganja seized from the house, said the source.

Based on a preliminary report by the ACP, disciplinary action has been recommended against the two police officers for their failure to adhere to the drug-seizure procedures, which mandates the preparation of a seizure mahazar attested by a government officer not below the rank of a gazetted officer.

“We have registered a case against those staying at the house. And disciplinary action is recommended against two police officers who detected the case. They failed to inform their superior officer about the ganja found at the house which led to other controversies. A report has been sent to the Kochi City Police Commissioner in this regard,” Baby said.