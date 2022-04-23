STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ACP to probe misconduct by policemen

Francis has been tasked with probing the alleged misconduct and procedural lapses by the officers.

KOCHI: Kochi city police commissioner C H Nagaraju on Friday assigned ACP (Traffic East) Francis Shelby to carry out the probe against two officers who messed up a ganja seizure from the house of a TV serial crew in Kakkanad. 

Following a report filed by Thrikkakara ACP PV Baby, civil police officers Linto Elias and Anoop from the Thrikkakara police station were suspended in connection with the incident that happened on Wednesday. Francis has been tasked with probing the alleged misconduct and procedural lapses by the officers.

A preliminary investigation found that Linto and Anoop did not follow the procedure mandated for drugs seizures. They also failed to alert superior officers after a small quantity of ganja was recovered from the house.

