Angel Voice founder passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fr Kuriakose Kachiramattom, 79, founder of orchestra troupe Angel Voice, Muvattupuzha, passed away on Friday following age-related ailments. He was also a singer in the troupe. Unlike other orchestra troupes which are part of dioceses, Angel Voice is an independent troupe that was launched by him to help artists. His body will be shifted to Muvattupuzha Nirmala Hospital on Saturday.

The funeral will be held at Muvattupuzha town church at 11am on Monday. Fr Kuriakose founded Angel Voice in 1978 when he moved to Muvattupuzha to K M George Memorial ITC. Angel Voice was formed at a time when Kalabhavan in Ernakulam was slowly establishing itself and organising programmes with big names such as Yesudas, P Susheela and S Janaki.

Angel Voice, which held its inaugural progamme to a packed auditorium at Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, in 1978, later became the springboard for the likes of Rimi Tomy and others to establish a career in the music industry.