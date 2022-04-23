STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Blending yoga and dance

Her love for yoga has landed Kochi native Smitha Pillai a spot in the Khelo India University Games 2021 scheduled from April 29 to May 3 in Bengaluru.

Yoga, Aasana

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Her love for yoga has landed Kochi native Smitha Pillai a spot in the Khelo India University Games 2021 scheduled from April 29 to May 3 in Bengaluru. She is the national technical official for KIUG 2021. Smitha’s tryst with yoga began when she attended a Yoga programme by Baba Ramdev in Thiruvananthapuram in 2009. 

“I am a classical dancer who trained under Tara Kalyan and Sunil Kallayi. When I realised that yoga supports and enhances a dancer’s performance, I wanted to try it,” said Smitha, who did a  PhD on ‘Emotional Imbalance Among Women Dancers’.

Smitha’s interdisciplinary approach that blends yoga and dance helped her be a part of the games. “The main agenda behind the conduct of the Khelo India Games is to promote yoga, as it is touted to be part of the Olympics soon,” she said.  The games are being held in district, state, national and  international levels. 

“I have clients in Brazil, Switzerland and many other foreign countries. What I have learnt is that a yoga practitioner is welcomed with open arms every where. The reception that I receive at the immigration desks of foreign airports point towards this fact,” she added. Smitha is presently getting ready to help with the conduct of the Khelo India University Games 2021 at Jain University, Bangalore, Karnataka.

