Coast Guard gets auxiliary barge to boost logistics support for ships

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Coast Guard inducted Urja Pravaha, an auxiliary barge into its fleet on Friday. The barge, launched at Shoft Shipyard in Bharuch, Gujarat, arrived in Kochi on Friday. It will be based in Kochi under the operational command of Coast Guard District Headquarters-4 (Kerala & Mahe), in addition to auxiliary barge Urja Shrota, which was inducted in 2017.

The new barge will enhance the logistics support for ships deployed at far flung areas in the maritime operational area, including India’s Exclusive Economic zone and Lakshadweep islands. The barge is 36m long and can carry fuel and water. A welcome ceremony was held at Indian Coast Guard jetty, Fort Kochi, on arrival of the barge.