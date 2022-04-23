STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Coconuts & Cocktails

Can there be a natural plant which has more versatility than the humble coconut? It will indeed be difficult to find.

Published: 23rd April 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Manoj Alphones
Express News Service

KOCHI: Can there be a natural plant which has more versatility than the humble coconut? It will indeed be difficult to find. Apart from the kernel which can be used in its tender or hardened form, and the water contained within, almost every part of the plant finds some utility.

The coir is used in ropes and brushes, and is also used extensively in horticulture for making potting compost. Copra, the dried meat of the seed, is the source of coconut oil which is now being touted as a super fat. The trunks provide timber, the leaves are used to make brooms and the like. Saturated fats in the coconut make it much easier for the human body to digest than animal fats, making it a healthier alternative. 

With such a variety of uses, it’s no wonder that the coconut finds its way into cocktails as well. Not only is tender coconut and coconut mylk used in a plethora of cocktails, but coconut water’s subtle sweetness also makes for a great flavour addition. As it is not too overpowering, it complements a wide variety of liqueurs and liquors very well. So, whether it be a margarita, a pina colada, or a fruit punch, coconut water can give it that subtle nutty twist. 

My favourite cocktail featuring the ubiquitous coconut, is the ever popular Pina Colada. But apart from this, mixologists are coming out with many more cocktails like Fat Wash Light.  The uniqueness of this cocktail is that the spirit is infused in a unique way with fresh pineapple juice which is smoked along with jaggery syrup.

Fat Wash Light  Rum: 1 ounce

  •  Smoked Pineapple Juice: 2 ounces
  •  Jaggery syrup: 1/5 ounce
  •  Lime juice: 1/5 ounce
  •  Mix all the above and pour into a tall glass
  •  Caramel foam on top for presentation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp