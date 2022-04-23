Coconuts & Cocktails

Manoj Alphones By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Can there be a natural plant which has more versatility than the humble coconut? It will indeed be difficult to find. Apart from the kernel which can be used in its tender or hardened form, and the water contained within, almost every part of the plant finds some utility.

The coir is used in ropes and brushes, and is also used extensively in horticulture for making potting compost. Copra, the dried meat of the seed, is the source of coconut oil which is now being touted as a super fat. The trunks provide timber, the leaves are used to make brooms and the like. Saturated fats in the coconut make it much easier for the human body to digest than animal fats, making it a healthier alternative.

With such a variety of uses, it’s no wonder that the coconut finds its way into cocktails as well. Not only is tender coconut and coconut mylk used in a plethora of cocktails, but coconut water’s subtle sweetness also makes for a great flavour addition. As it is not too overpowering, it complements a wide variety of liqueurs and liquors very well. So, whether it be a margarita, a pina colada, or a fruit punch, coconut water can give it that subtle nutty twist.

My favourite cocktail featuring the ubiquitous coconut, is the ever popular Pina Colada. But apart from this, mixologists are coming out with many more cocktails like Fat Wash Light. The uniqueness of this cocktail is that the spirit is infused in a unique way with fresh pineapple juice which is smoked along with jaggery syrup.

Fat Wash Light Rum: 1 ounce