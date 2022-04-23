Sanitation workers find gun in drain, probe on

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An investigation is being conducted into the incident in which a rusted gun was fished out from a drain at Shanthipuram colony in Karanakodam here. “The gun was found by workers engaged in cleaning operations. We alerted Palarivattom police immediately,” said Karanakodam councillor George Nanattu.

The police said that the gun will be subjected to ballistic examination to ascertain its make. “On the basis of preliminary assessment, it appears to be an air gun. Whether any bullet had been fired from the gun will be known only after the details of forensic examination are available,” officers said.

This is third incident involving seizure of firearms reported from within the city limits in the last couple of years. In January 2020, Tamil Nadu ‘Q’ branch police recovered a gun from a gutter near KSRTC main stand.

The gun was used by assailants to murder Special Sub Inspector Wilson, who was stabbed and shot dead while on duty at Kaliyakkavilai checkpoint in Kanyakumari, on January 8. The second incident was reported in Lulu Mall when a pistol and five bullets were found discarded in a trolley in April 2021.