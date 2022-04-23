STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uniform format: Protest ends, mass at St Mary’s Cathedral to resume Saturday

The protest erupted on Monday evening when a priest from the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese came to the church to conduct mass in the old format.

Published: 23rd April 2022

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The protest by a group of laity activists at St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, Ernakulam, in support of the uniform Holy Mass was called off on Friday, amid rising tension over the suspension of morning and evening prayers since Monday.

The protest erupted on Monday evening when a priest from the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese came to the church to conduct mass in the old format. The protesters staged a sit-in outside, following which the church was locked down. 

“We received assurances from Syro-Malabar Church authorities that strict action will be taken against those not implementing the uniform mode of mass. So, we called off the protest. We are only against conducting the mass in the old format,” said a laity activist who supports the uniform mass. 

However, Almaaya Munnettam, a laity organisation of the archdiocese, claimed that the protests were called off fearing legal action. “From Saturday morning, masses will resume at the cathedral. We have also approached the archdiocese seeking action against the protesters for disrupting the mass and preventing the faithful and priests from entering the church,” said Riju Kanjookkaran, spokesperson of Almaaya Munnettam.

