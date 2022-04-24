STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops probe rental mystery that left woman ‘homeless’

Flat owner claims ignorance of agreement, refuses to hand over keys 

Published: 24th April 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

housing loans

Representational Image

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have launched a probe into a perplexing case in which a 35-year-old Bengaluru woman and her family were recently left ‘homeless’ as the rental agreement she had signed for a flat in Kadavanthara, after paying Rs 75,000 in advance, was allegedly forged. Officers said the flat’s owner claimed ignorance of the agreement and refused to hand over the keys when the family recently arrived to move in.   

After realising that she had been duped, the woman approached the police. Based on her statement, the South Police Station registered a case against three persons for cheating, fraud and conspiracy. As per the FIR, Nitheesh M, 35, who claimed to be the caretaker of the apartment, contacted the complainant through a real estate agent. He offered the apartment a monthly rent of Rs 25,000 and demanded an advance amount of Rs 75,000. He allegedly pressured the complainant to close the deal, saying there was a huge demand for the apartment. 

Subsequently, the complainant, on February 23, transferred Rs 75,000 to a bank account in the name of the apartment’s owner, Josephine Gertrude. The 68-year-old apartment owner, however, was not present while signing the rental agreement. 

The complainant was to receive the apartment’s keys on February 26. But when she and her family reached the apartment to move in, Josephine said she was not aware of the agreement. According to the police, the apartment was in the name of Josephine, and her relative, identified as Sheeba, 34, had allegedly forged her signature for the rental deal. However, the FIR names Josephine, too, as an accused, along with Sheeba and Nitheesh.

Though the accused had agreed to settle the matter by refunding the advance amount, they paid only a part of it. That’s when the woman filed a police complaint. Officers said a probe was on, and they were tracking the money trail.

Curious case
Realising that she was duped, the woman approached the police, who registered a case against three persons 

