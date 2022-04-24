Trio steals student’s mobile phone

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On Thursday, a college student from Lakshadweep was reduced to tears as his mobile phone and money were robbed by a gang, which had acquainted with him, in Mattancherry. Following a probe, Rajeesh, 26, and Shahjahan, 27, both hailing from Mattancherry, were arrested. Another accused, Aneesh, is on the run.

“At least one such case is reported in the city every day,” said a police officer. “The stolen phones can be traced if they are switched on again. In most cases, thieves remove SIM cards and switch off the phone to avoid detection.”