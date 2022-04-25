STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam Press Club’s open-air stage launched

‘Alliyambal Kadavu’, a place for get-together amid the rush of the city life, set up by Ernakulam Press Club, was inaugurated on Sunday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  ‘Alliyambal Kadavu’, a place for get-together amid the rush of the city life, set up by Ernakulam Press Club, was inaugurated on Sunday. The open-air stage was developed on the plot adjacent to the Press Club after the state government alloted the area for the purpose. 

Culture Minister Saji Cherian inaugurated the facility. The minister also distributed the C V Pappachan Award instituted by the Press Club. This was the first function at the open-air stage. Cherian, in his speech, assured that the government will allow four cultural programmes and screening of three films at the venue during a year. 

