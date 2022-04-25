Kerala Travel Mart to bring Malabar back in focus: Tourism department director

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala plans to invigorate tourism in Malabar by renewing its focus on the travel map of the region, Kerala Tourism Director V R Krishna Teja said on Sunday.

The department is developing tourism destinations upstate and making full use of them, he said during a visit to Kochi to oversee the preparations for next month’s Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), billed as the country’s largest tourism industry congregation.

Alongside its emphasis on Malabar, Kerala tourism is going ahead with giving worldwide publicity to its renewed post-pandemic activities such as Caravan Tourism, Champions Boat League and Responsible Tourism, Teja said, pointing out that these have been accorded priority at the four-day KTM 2022 that is to be inaugurated on May 5.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will declare the KTM open at Grand Hyatt in Bolgatty, while the venues for the subsequent proceedings will be Sagara and Samudrika convention centres at Willingdon Island. “We have sellers who are into core tourism activities such caravan, plantation and backwater resorts, besides wedding destination and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions),” Teja said.