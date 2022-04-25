STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala Travel Mart to bring Malabar back in focus: Tourism department director

Kerala plans to invigorate tourism in Malabar by renewing its focus on the travel map of the region, Kerala Tourism Director V R  Krishna Teja said on Sunday.

Published: 25th April 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Krishna Teja

Krishna Teja

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kerala plans to invigorate tourism in Malabar by renewing its focus on the travel map of the region, Kerala Tourism Director V R  Krishna Teja said on Sunday.

The department is developing tourism destinations upstate and making full use of them, he said during a visit to Kochi to oversee the preparations for next month’s Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), billed as the country’s largest tourism industry congregation.

Alongside its emphasis on Malabar, Kerala tourism is going ahead with giving worldwide publicity to its renewed post-pandemic activities such as Caravan Tourism, Champions Boat League and Responsible Tourism, Teja said, pointing out that these have been accorded priority at the four-day KTM 2022 that is to be inaugurated on May 5.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will declare the KTM open at Grand Hyatt in Bolgatty, while the venues for the subsequent proceedings will be Sagara and Samudrika convention centres at Willingdon Island.  “We have sellers who are into core tourism activities such caravan, plantation and backwater resorts, besides wedding destination and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions),” Teja said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tourism director KTM Caravan
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp