Nedumbassery panchayat bypoll in Kerala litmus test for UDF

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The upcoming byelection in Athani town ward of Nedumbassery panchayat will be a litmus test for the UDF’s ability to retain power. At the moment, the LDF and UDF have nine members each in the 19-member council after Athani ward member P Y Varghese resigned following health issues. If the LDF candidate wins the seat, the UDF will lose power.

Around 60% of voters are from the Catholic community, while nearly 30% are Muslims. The election result may be unpredictable if both parties field candidates from the Catholic community. Sources in the LDF said though the UDF had informed them that Varghese, who won with a margin of 106 votes from the ward, following health issues, the rift in the front forced him to quit.

“Before the last local body elections, the UDF leadership had assured senior leader Varghese that if it came to power, it would give him the president’s post. However, it didn’t happen because it could not have come to power without the support of an independent candidate who had won. Since the independent candidate insisted on the president’s post, the UDF was forced to give it to him.

This resulted in a rift in the UDF. Following this, the senior leader submitted his resignation. We hope this may help us win the seat in the bylection,” said the source. However, UDF sources said the LDF is spreading fake messages against the ruling front. Varghese resigned following health issues. He also resigned from other positions that he had held. If he is physically fit, what is the point in taking such a risk? We have strong hope that people will elect a UDF candidate from ward,” said a UDF source.