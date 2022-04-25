STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One more held for theft of vehicle, abduction in Kochi

The police have arrested one more person in connection with the theft of a car and the abduction of the driver at gunpoint in Aluva. 

By Express News Service

Ernakulam rural police arrested Melbin Paul, 25, of Elamakkara, on Sunday. Police said he was also involved in similar crimes and cases have been registered against him at the Elamakkara police station. 

Melbin is the fifth person to be arrested in the case. The police said the abduction was staged by Mujeeb to steal the vehicle. It was carrying chewing tobacco that he had ordered from a manufacturer. “His idea was to steal the tobacco products.

He would not have to pay for the products since the manufacturer has failed to deliver the goods to him,” said police.  However, the police detected Mujeeb’s role in the crime when they found the contraband at his house. 

