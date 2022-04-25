Screenwriter John Paul laid to rest with full state honours

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The funeral of screenwriter John Paul, who gave birth to numerous lively characters on screen, was held with full state honours at 4.10pm at Elamkulam Church, Kochi, on Sunday. Earlier, his body was kept at Ernakulam Town Hall, his home at Maradu and Chavara Cultural Centre, where many prominent personalities from film, political and cultural fields along with the general public paid homage to the veteran screenwriter who passed away on Saturday.

Joseph Mor Gregorios, metropolitan trustee of the Jacobite Syrian Church, led the last rites. Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik paid tributes to John on behalf of the government.

Directors Unnikrishnan B, Sibi Malayil and Renji Panicker

pay last respects to John Paul at Ernakulam Town Hall in Kochi

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Minister for Cinema Saji Cherian also paid him tributes. Screenwriter-actor Renji Panicker, FEFKA secretary and director Unnikrishnan B, director Sibi Malayil, actor Kunchacko Boban and many other prominent personalities also paid their last respects to John Paul.

John Paul, who wrote scripts for more than 100 films, also penned several film-related books. He was also the founder general secretary of MACTA and an active member of film societies in Kochi. He wrote the most number of scripts for director Bharathan and won the state award for the best film-related book.