Australian health institute opens campus in Kochi

The Institute of Health and Nursing Australia (IHNA) has launched its first campus, offering diploma courses in India.

Published: 26th April 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Institute of Health and Nursing Australia (IHNA) has launched its first campus, offering diploma courses in India. The Australia-based training organisation’s campus is at Kadavanthra. “IHNA offers various certificate courses like Certificate III in Individual Support Ageing (Ageing, disability), Certificate IV in Ageing Support, Certificate IV in Disability and Certificate IV in Health Administration. The duration and structure of the courses are based on the Australian vocational education system,” said Bijo Kunnumpurath, MD of the Health Careers International Group based in Australia.

According to him, 30 seats are available in each batch. “Theory classes will be held online with five weeks of offline practical classes. This format will help working people and students doing other regular courses to attend the courses. Students will be provided with a one-month training at a co-operative hospital in Kochi at the end of the course. The fees for Indian courses have been reduced to Rs 60,000. It costs Rs 6 lakh to study the same courses in Australia,” said Bijo.

A Global Nursing Leadership Academy for Keralite nurses will also be opened in Melbourne. “We will identify 25 nurses working in different countries and give them awards,” said Bijo.

